Colin Shutler

Shutler arrived in Colorado Springs in 2026 following a strong tenure with Orange County SC, where he established himself as one of the league’s prominent goalkeepers. Over four seasons, he amassed 94 appearances and earned 33 clean sheets.

Before joining Orange County, Shutler featured for North Texas SC in USL League One after being selected in the second round of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft by FC Dallas. A standout collegiate player at the University of Virginia, he posted 24 shutouts in 45 matches and earned United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America honors in 2019.

