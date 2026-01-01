Christian Herrera

Herrera has been a fixture with the club since 2022. During the 2024 season, he started every match and played a pivotal role in the club’s USL Championship title run. He also holds the club record for most career clean sheets by a goalkeeper.

He made his professional debut in 2016 on loan with C.F. Pachuca before spending the following season on loan with Portland Timbers II. In 2018, Herrera signed with Swope Park Rangers and continued his career across multiple clubs from 2019 to 2021, including Orlando City B, Tacoma Defiance, and Oakland Roots.

