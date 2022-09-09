These Children’s Halloween Costumes On Amazon Are Reasonably Priced And Have Great Reviews

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Along with decorating your home and planning a spooky menu, choosing and purchasing your children’s Halloween costumes is probably at the top of your fall to-do list.

Whether your kids know what they want to be this holiday or not, Amazon has dozens of children’s Halloween costumes that have outstanding reviews and are all reasonably priced. Many of them come at a lower cost than you would find at a Halloween store, but also have hundreds or thousands of positive reviews to make sure you get your money’s worth.

Take a look at just some of the dozens of children’s Halloween costumes available this season on Amazon.

Priced at $23, this Kids Doctor Halloween Costume for Toddlers comes in just one size, but fits most children between the ages of 4-8. Made of 100% cotton, the costume includes a medical scrubs-style outfit with a shirt, pants and hat, plus a variety of accessories including a stethoscope, otoscope, thermometer, blood pressure gauge, scissors, injection needle and bandage.

With more than 1,400 reviews, the costume has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it is good for the price and good quality. While some customers say it runs large for most toddlers, others say it fits perfectly, so you’ll want to check the reviews for guidance. Some buyers also mention that you’ll need to put some layers on under it if your child is wearing it while trick-or-treating and you live in a state where it’s chilly on Halloween, as it is not very warm.

One customer who gave the costume a full 5 stars says it’s also great for playing dress-up year round, not just on Halloween.

“Perfect dress-up costume for my son,” they wrote. “He loves that it looks so real, and that it comes with so many accessories!”

If your kids love being spooky for Halloween, this Spooktacular Creations Child Unisex Glowing Eyes Reaper Costume is right up their alley!

Priced at $32, the costume includes a black robe with cut-up sleeves, a black see-through faceless hood, creepy long and pointed finger gloves, a chain, a toy scythe and fade-in fade-out light-up glowing glasses. The glasses will make it appear as if your child has red glowing eyes, but the costume can be worn without the glasses.

Made of 100% polyester, the costume comes in sizes small-extra large for children ages 5-14. With more than 945 customers weighing in, this product gets a 4.5 out of 5-star rating.

Calling all Legend of Zelda fans! This officially licensed Nintendo Link Deluxe Child Costume is regularly priced at $40, but is currently on sale for $31.50.

The costume includes a tunic with an attached chest belt, a belt with an attached pouch, a pair of boot covers and a hat. The toy sword, shield and pants pictured in the photo are not included but can be purchased separately.

If you’re buying this for trick-or-treating, you might want to skip the sword and shield, as there doesn’t appear to be a spot for them to attach to the outfit. Otherwise, your child will have to carry the accessories plus a bag of candy.

This item has more than 1,900 5-star reviews and a total 4.5 rating overall from over 2,800 customers. Reviewers say the costume is of good quality, fits well and has a good price. It comes in sizes between small and extra-large.

“The leather is pretty cool looking. Good job design team on that one,” an Amazon customer wrote. “It has the layered look and metal mesh already sewn in. Came with fake leather boots, like you strap them to your calves to hide your shoes.”

Priced at $33 right now, this Child Army Special Forces Costume comes in sizes for toddlers to 14-year-olds and includes a foam vest, jumpsuit with knee pads, belt with pouches, helmet, name tag, glasses, walkie-talkie, toy knife, toy grenade and a bandanna.

This item has a 4.6-star rating from more than 1,200 reviewers. With 82% of customers giving it a full 5-star review, those who’ve purchased it say the costume is well made and durable. Many also say the addition of so many accessories makes it worth the money.

Priced at $33, this Spooktacular Creations Police Costume for Kids comes in four sizes for kids between ages 3-12. The five-piece set includes a shirt, pants, hat, walkie-talkie, handcuffs, whistle, badge and more. Made of 100% polyester, it should be comfortable to wear for hours at a time.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars from more than 1,100 reviewers, customers say it is well-made and comes at a great price. Quite a few say their children got compliments when wearing it. One customer who gave the costume a full five stars says it was one of the best costumes they’ve ever purchased.

“I had so many compliments on this, as far as sizing, I bought this for my 6-year-old and got a small, and he had clothes under it since its cold on Halloween here,” Bambi wrote. “I’m hoping we can get 1 more year out of it because it’s (that) nice of a costume.”

What’s more Halloween-like than a scary vampire? This Royal Vampire Costume Set is priced between $18-$25 depending on size, which ranges from toddler to extra large (ages 12-14).

The costume includes a long dress with a printed maroon pattern, a big collar and a choker. The corset on the dress has a decorative ribbon that can be laced up.

With a 4.6-star rating from almost 1,300 reviews, customers say it fits well and is very pretty. If you want one, try ordering one size up so you can put long sleeves and pants underneath to keep your child warm on Halloween night.

If you have a dinosaur fan on your hands, this Ride A Raptor Inflatable Costume with LED Light Eyes is a must. Priced at $42, the costume comes in two colors and two sizes for children between sizes 4-10. Right now, you can get the blue version in size 4-6 for $40. It has built-in LED lights that do not require assembly.

The costume includes the inflatable ride-on suit and an air pump. The air pump requires a portable power bank or four AA batteries, which are not included. Your child’s legs simply slip into the legs of the dinosaur and walk normally; kids get a kick out of the fake legs that make them appear like they’re actually riding the creature.



Perfect for trick-or-treating on a dark Halloween night, this Kids Glow in The Dark Skeleton Costume is made for kids ages 3-14 and comes priced at $20.

The costume includes a glow-in-the-dark skeleton suit and pair of gloves. The costume has a back zipper so it’s easy to pull on and off with help from parents.

The costume has more than 380 5-star reviews out of almost 520 global ratings, with an overall rating of 4.6. Customers say it fits well and is thin enough to be put over warmer clothing so your child doesn’t get cold on Halloween. Many note that their kids love the glow-in-the-dark feature.

Superheroes from toddler age to 14 years old can trick-or-treat in this Rubie’s DC Comics Child Superman Costume, priced at $27.

An officially-licensed DC Comics costume, it comes with a long-sleeved jumpsuit with the classic “S” on the chest, attached red boot tops, a tie-waist belt and a removable red cape.

With more than 3,600 reviews, the costume has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. Customers say it’s super cute and their children love it. Plus, you can put clothes underneath for extra warmth. While some customers say it runs small, others say it runs large, so you’ll want to check the size chart before ordering.

One customer who gave it a full 5 stars called the costume “lots of fun,” saying their son wore it to a Halloween party and they were able to fit clothes under to keep him warm without it being too tight.

“I bought this costume in toddler size for my 2 1/2-year-old son. He is probably average in size and the costume fits him without being too big or too small,” Stef wrote. “To say my son loves this costume is an understatement. He wears the cape and belt every day, all day, taking it off only for nap and bedtime.”



Priced at $33 for ages 4-6 and $34 for 7- to 10-year-olds, this Riding an Ostrich Air Blow-up Deluxe Halloween Costume includes an air pump and explorer’s hat as well.

The air pump requires a portable power bank or four AA batteries, which are not included, so make sure you pick some up before Halloween if you order the costume. Because your child’s legs go into the legs of the ostrich, you can pair the costume with any pants and simply buy a shirt, with no other accessories required.

This fun costume has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating from more than 350 reviewers. While reviewers thought it was cute and funny, they did say it was hard to sit or walk fast in the costume, which could be an issue depending on your Halloween activities!

Have your children picked out this year’s Halloween costumes?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.