Youth crime preventative group to launch actionable solution

COLORADO SPRINGS — Men of Influence (MOI) has been working to prevent juvenile crime in Colorado Springs for a decade.

MOI leaders presented new and improved actionable solutions to the rising youth crime rates.

"We will no longer tolerate gun violence in our community," said one group leader during the presentation Tuesday night.

Now, group leaders are putting words into action.

"A solution is an education, a curriculum that MOI is going to pilot called the ILE," said another group leader.

The Immersive Leadership Experience (ILE) expands on its mentorship program to reach more young people.

Like 17-year-old Vincent Ellis, who said he has been locked up. He said MOI saved him.

"[I'd] still be on the streets, I owe them a lot," said Ellis.

ILE is launching in 2025. It aims to get teach young people accountability, self-discipline and the importance of community involvement.

"I grew up in this area, growing up with a lot of crime rates. I see my neighbors dying, I see my own classmates having those overdoses," said resident Jose Dominguez.

MOI also support people in a chronically homeless housing complex called The Commons.

"A percentage of our population had a criminal background," said Commons case manager, Daniel Jones.

Jones said solving youth crime starts with reliable housing and more job opportunities.

"With MOI's efforts, to help our youth and our teens actually do something productive, have ideas, have goals. It helps them have another focus, instead of criminal activity," said Jones.

As news5 previously reported earlier this month, the Springs saw a 59% increase in juveniles suspected of violent crimes since 2021.

In an email Springs Police said they're grateful to have youth crime preventive programs like MOI to help officers.

Police reported, since the Division of Youth Services has been able to hold juvenile offenders in custody longer, motor vehicle thefts have dramatically gone down.

MOI also plan on having more community engagement discussions in 2025.

"There's a lot of people that were like to really benefit from what they do in the community be like, they do a lot of good work," said Ellis.





