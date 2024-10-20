Weekly Art Classes Provide Community and a Creative Outlet to Help Local Veterans

PUEBLO, CO — Every Saturday, veterans, active duty service members, and their families gather here at the Sangre De Cristo Arts Center for a free art class.

Jeanne Floyd is a Navy veteran and has been a part of the Art Expression group for more than a year. She tells News5 she looks forward to these classes every week.

“If you're people who've either retired or been in the military before, your days are pretty structured. And then this helps you say, OK, it's Saturday, I get to go do this. So that helps your mental health to makes you willing to wake up and be happy about doing something that day” she said.

John Nolting is also a Navy veteran. He says these classes help him, too.

“Oh yeah, it's helped my mental health. I don't know how to describe it. It just, you know you're going to enjoy it when you get here. So you know it's a plus; it’s the favorite part about this program.”

The group is eager for their arts class to continue to grow and hopes more military members and Veterans will join.

No registration is needed for the weekly class.

For more information on the classes free art classes, click the link here.

Watch the full story to hear form more people involved in helping our Veteran community.





