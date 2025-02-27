Volunteers stand up temporary library at local church after closure of Rockrimmon Library

COLORADO SPRINGS — With the help of more than 50 volunteers and 2,000 donated books, an interim library will soon open at Christ the King Church in Colorado Springs.

The library, called Reading at the Rock: Rockrimmon Interim Library, is meant to fill a need in the community after the Rockrimmon Library closed its doors in Dec. 2024. The Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees voted not to renew the building's lease, citing financial reasons.

The nonprofit organization COS Reads organized the temporary library inside the church on Vindicator Drive, about half a mile away from the closed branch.

"We have been collecting books from volunteers who want to have a space to come so we can continue some of the programs that have been discontinued," said volunteer Marge Zimmerman. She said five generations of her family used the Rockrimmon Library before it closed.

The interim library has two rooms on each side of the church with shelves of adult, young adult, and children's books. The space also includes several tables and dozens of chairs for people to gather for meetings or clubs. Joe Pelka, a volunteer with COS Reads, said the goal is to eventually have computers and offer more programs for families.

"We are definitely looking for some programs... such as a toddler time for a reading group, senior groups, books and group discussions. All of these are being planned, as we speak," said Pelka.

Suzanne Geislinger, a volunteer with Christ the King Lutheran Church, said church staff felt called to extend a helping hand to house the library.

“Why would we not let them come into our space? It’s a wonderful opportunity and a wonderful partnership," said Geislinger.

The interim library does not have a set opening date yet, but volunteers said they hope to open in about a month.







