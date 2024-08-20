Tickets available for Pasta in the Park, helps victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and trafficking

COLORADO SPRINGS — TESSA still has tickets available for its annual Pasta in the Park event. The money raised supports TESSA’s mission to help victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

TESSA has been a vital part of our community for 47 years, empowering victims to take back their lives. CEO, Anne Markley says, "Everything is survivor-driven that we do. When someone comes to us and says this is the experience I've had, this is what I need. We let them chart that course and then be able to walk that path with them from victim to survivor. It's why we do what we do."

TESSA is the only provider of confidential services specifically for victims of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault in El Paso and Teller Counties. It happens here more than you would think. Colorado Springs police say they get an average of 35 domestic violence calls a week. A problem that Tessa is drawing attention to and the reason so many community resources have stepped up to help

UCHealth Memorial Hospital has a special team of nurses who specialize in treating victims of violence. They are a huge supporter of TESSA. Wendy Stone, a forensic nurse examiner with UCHealth, says, "It's so important to have organizations like TESSA in our community to partner with them because we need it in Colorado Springs. We've seen over 700 patients in 2024. These are victims of intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking, that's already 10 percent more than we saw in 2023 at this point."

All of the proceeds from Pasta in the Park help fund Tessa’s Safe House Program, free legal advice for protection orders, housing support, free counseling, and youth prevention programs in our local schools.

The event is a pasta sauce cook-off with wine, beer and whiskey tastings, and an auction. It’s on Saturday, August 24th at 6:00 p.m. near TESSA’s offices on the grounds of the Myron Stratton Home. (435 Gold Pass Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80906).

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship you can call TESSA's confidential safeline at 719.633.3819.





