Three dogs bring unique skills to Colorado's fire investigations team

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Brian Eberle and his three K9s are the newest additions to the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention.

The three dogs — ROTC (pronounced Rotsy), Moose, and Hiccup — bring valuable skills to the Fire Investigations Team, which has had its hands full with wildfires this year.

Fire Investigator Brian Eberle putting his dog, ROTC, through some training

ROTC is a 7-year-old yellow Labrador Retriever who is classified as an arson dog. Her job is to detect any liquid fuels that were present at the scene of a fire.

“When we're working a fire scene and conducting fire investigation, it could take us a half hour, 45 minutes, an hour to search,” said Eberle, a fire investigator and canine handler for the Division of Fire Prevention and Control. “With the dogs, they're in and out of there in 30 seconds to a minute."

ROTC the Yellow Labrador Retriever. The newest arson dog to the Fire Investigations team.

Moose is a 3-year-old German Shepherd. He’s classified as a decomposing human-scent dog, more commonly referred to as a cadaver dog.

“We'll use him for both on large fire scenes, wildland fires or house fires where we may have suspected that somebody didn't get out,” said Eberle. “Then we'll also be able to partner with our law enforcement counterparts if they're looking for some of that forensic evidence that has to do with maybe blood or tissue or clandestine grave.”

Moose the German Shepherd. He's a cadaver dog for the Fire Investigations team

The last member of the team is Hiccup, a 3-year-old bloodhound.

“The bloodhound breed, they're known for tracking,” said Eberle. “If we have somebody who's lost or missing, or if we're partnering up with some of our law enforcement counterparts that maybe need to find somebody that's wanting to avoid detection, Hiccup has a nose for tracking and trailing and kind of finding that specific person.”

Hiccup the Bloodhound. Used for tracking and trailing in the Fire Investigations team

Fires have been rampant across Colorado throughout July and into August. The Fire Investigations Team has been busy — so busy that they sped up Eberle’s hiring process to get him and his team of dogs ready to go as soon as possible.

The new team hasn’t helped out with any wildfires yet but they’re ready to go anywhere throughout the state.

“We will drive anywhere and everywhere in the state,” said Eberle. “If they call in Grand Junction and say, "Hey, we need a dog tomorrow morning," then I get the opportunity to drive across our beautiful state and take in some scenery while going to the Western Slope.”

The new team is a welcomed addition. ROTC is only the fourth arson dog in the state. Two are with the State of Colorado, one is with Denver Fire, and one is with Adams County.

The state is looking to add one more arson dog to the team soon due to their value on any fire investigation team.

“What they're able to do for us in fire investigations, it's unparalleled,” said Eberle. “Their ability to use their nose. What dogs do to detect the presence of an accelerant or an ignitable liquid is better, faster and more accurate than anything we have as far as tools or detectors in the field. They can find it faster, they're more accurate, and they can also detect it at a much smaller quantity.”