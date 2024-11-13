'The need is always there' How the Salvation Army helps our local community, plus how to help them

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — We want to share some positive news with you. As we approach the holidays, one local non-profit is preparing to help our community.

We're talking about the Salvation Army in Colorado Springs. Many of us have seen the bell ringers in front of the grocery store. But they do a lot more than just that.

That money allows the Salvation Army to help year-round with things like housing, food, and youth programs. There is also a thrift shop in town.

I met with Major Stephen Ball at the Salvation Army. He says this time of year is a busy time for them. They’re hoping to serve twenty-five hundred meals this Thanksgiving and also on Christmas.

Plus, the group has a program where you can sign up to buy less fortunate families Christmas presents. For families experiencing homelessness, the Salvation Army has a shelter for them as well.

Major Ball says they rely on community donations and volunteers to help with all of their programs. "Just day in and day out through our programs, we see homeless families moving into permanent housing and getting themselves established. We see children who are learning and getting cared for and in a safe environment year-round so there’s a lot of very exciting things.”

I’m told that all of the money donated to the red kettles stays right here in our local community.

If you’d like to sign up to be a bell ringer, or to donate just go to the Salvation Army website.





