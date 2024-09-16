National award finalist speaks to inspire high school students

COLORADO SPRINGS — Julissa Soto was the keynote speaker for Hispanic Heritage Month at Eastlake High School.

She talked to students about cultural representation and encouraged students to be their best selves within the Hispanic community.

Soto is the only Women of Inspiration finalist from Colorado and the first who is an immigrant.

One of Soto’s missions is to make sure the Latin community has equal access to healthcare, including helping more than 45,000 people receive vaccines.

She says speaking to high school students helps to frame their futures.

“They see how much I have struggled and how much I have accomplished. So I know that the kids also, now they’re going to go home and say, I met a lady with lots of struggles, and she did it. I know I can do it too,” she said.

She encourages students to volunteer and be advocates for their community.

Watch the full story to hear more from Soto.







