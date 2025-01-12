Military Spouses in Colorado Springs Face Unique Job Challenges

COLORADO SPRINGS — Some people may not know about the struggles our military spouses face as they apply for jobs—especially when you don't know how long you'll be in one place.

Amanda Scott, the Co-chair of the Military Spouse Community Coalition tells me about her own challanges.

"I started applying for jobs as a young college grad—eager, ready to start my career—and I faced pretty bad discrimination. Ultimately, I ended up getting a call back from an employer who said, 'I'm going to do you a favor and let you know we're not hiring you because you're a military spouse,'" she said.

"It's really trying to look at what are the contributing factors to military spouses' unemployment and quality-of-life issues for military families across the region," says Scott who is married to an Air Force member.

Coming from Texas, she is now settling into the Colorado Springs military spouse community.

"We want to be able to amplify the great work that's being done here and connect it to the thousands of military spouses that are here," Scott tells News5.

I also spoke with Kimberly Gold with the Military Spouse Community Coalition. She tells me if you are a spouse who just moved to the Springs or have been here for years, you're not alone.

"There are people here who really want to build community with you, who really want to build a village with you. And if you feel like that one person you met wasn't that person, don't give up," she said.

If you are a military spouse looking for resources, their first meeting of the year is on Tuesday.

Click here to learn more.

Watch the full story above.





