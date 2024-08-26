Watch Now
Medical providers for Peak Vista Community Health Centers file paperwork to unionize

Medical providers for Peak Vista Centers in Colorado Springs have filed the paperwork to unionize.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Medical providers for Peak Vista Community Health Centers in Colorado Springs have filed the paperwork to unionize.

That union has also filed a labor charge against Peak Vista, claiming it fired or retaliated against at least six employees.

News5 learned one of those let go was a long-time pediatrician. We spoke with Diana Whyman, a mom who had been taking her children there for years.

Mother of three left to find a new pediatrician with no notice

"I think that they need to figure out what's most important, and taking care of their patients I think should be the most important which means retaining good doctors," said Whyman.

The union claim is they were forced to increase the number of patients they saw per day and decrease the time spent with them.

In a statement, Peak Vista's CEO says it has received the unfair labor practice filing and is investigating.



