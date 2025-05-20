Law Enforcement Hosts Town Hall in Teller County to Address Crime and Safety

WOODLAND PARK — Law enforcement leaders in Teller County are inviting residents to take part in an open conversation about crime, safety, and solutions at a town hall meeting Tuesday evening.

District Attorney Michael Allen, Woodland Park Police Chief Chris Deisler, and Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell will come together for a community forum aimed at building trust, transparency, and cooperation.

The event will be held at 5 p.m. tonight at Woodland Park City Hall and will be facilitated by Don Addy, a longtime community advocate and supporter of Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.

The meeting offers an opportunity for citizens to ask questions, voice concerns, and better understand how local law enforcement is working to keep their neighborhoods safe. It also highlights the role of community involvement in crime prevention.

The Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers group encourages community members to anonymously share tips that could lead to arrests and convictions—sometimes with cash rewards offered as incentives.

“If you know something, say something,” Addy said. “Our job is to give people a platform to share what they know safely and anonymously. Law enforcement depends on this information to act and investigate.”

Since its founding in 1981, Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers has played a vital role in the community, leading to over 3,700 felony arrests and the recovery of more than $10 million in stolen property, drugs, and cash. Citizens can report tips anonymously by calling 719-634-STOP.

Addy emphasized the organization’s commitment to confidentiality. “We don’t ask for names or contact information. That anonymity stays protected in our system forever.”

A second town hall is scheduled for September at Coronado High School, continuing the initiative to foster open dialogue between residents and law enforcement.

For more information on how to get involved or support Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers, visit their website or call the anonymous tip line.





