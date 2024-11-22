'Important day' for Care and Share Friday- Take a Turkey to Work Day at King Soopers with drop-off info

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — The non-profit, Care and Share, is asking for your help to ensure people in need have a Thanksgiving turkey.

Friday is Take a Turkey to Work Day at King Soopers locations across Colorado Springs, Pueblo, and Alamosa.

Organizers have some pretty big goals this year. Care and Share's president, Nate Springer, says the goal is to collect 3000 turkeys on Friday. They plan to give away 7,000 turkeys this year.

Springer tells us this is their busiest time of year. "We really like to focus on Thanksgiving as an important day for Care and Share. Again, I just think of all the families and friends that gather on that day and food so unites us during Thanksgiving!"

If you'd like to help, just stop by any Colorado Springs, Pueblo, or Alamosa King Soopers on Friday. The drive is happening from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. - Make sure your donated turkey is frozen. That way they can remain fresh as they get distributed across the state.

Care and Share is also taking online donations for Take a Turkey to Work Day.





