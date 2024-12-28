Hope & Home: Transforming Lives of Foster Children Across Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 4,000 children have been placed with Hope & Home families all across Colorado.

The organization supports foster families here in our area until it is safe to go home again, or when they can find a family through adoption.

The charity helps those in foster care navigate a new chapter in life by connecting them with people who have been in their shoes.

"So when kids come into foster care, they're coming from the worst cases of abuse and neglect, and what's amazing is that when kids are placed in a safe, nurturing home, their brains actually change and they begin to see hope for what their life can be. They begin to experience a sense of safety, and they begin to learn that adults can be trusted," says Jacquelyn Wright, the Clinical Director of Hope & Home.

Wright says the skills the foster children learn don't just stay at Hope & Home. They carry them and use them for years to come—in some cases, even decades.

"We had one young teen boy come into a Hope & Home family probably 20 years ago, and he made a great connection with his foster family," she tells News5.

"He called our executive director just a couple of years ago to say, 'You made such a difference in my life. You have always been like a father figure to me, and I just wanted to call you and let you know that I'm doing really well and thank you for being there when I needed you.'"

Her hope?

"I want the children here to feel special. I want them to feel nurtured. I want them to feel seen. I want them to know that their foster parents and Hope & Home are in their corner."

Hope & Home helps children all across the state, but their main office is here in the Springs, serving everyone from infants to teens.

