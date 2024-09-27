Homeless Veterans Receive Resources and Healthcare

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Cynthia Glick, a Veteran, expressed her gratitude for the benefits she receives as a Veteran, especially given her health challenges.

"Just myself alone I've had so many surgeries and I don't have to pay for health insurance; I couldn't afford it."

At the annual Stand Down event Pueblo, homeless Veterans can learn about the resources available from various agencies. They also receive a fresh meal, clothing, and healthcare.

In Colorado Springs, the SET Clinic helps homeless veterans access healthcare.

Elyze Wermel, a nurse at the clinic, urges anyone, including Veterans, to seek healthcare.

"So if for any reason you find yourself uninsured, please come see us. We can help. That's one of the things we like to do—help people who may be temporarily or long-term uninsured. But we are here," she told us.

Stand Down is a term from World War II, referring to when military members were asked to stand down to rest after long tours on the front lines.

For Cynthia, Stand Down means getting back up.

She says she'll be back.

"I will be here next year, you know, and I will use all the stuff today that I learned about. The acupuncture, getting a job—I'm gonna use all that. I wouldn't have learned all this if I didn't come to Stand Down."

For more information on the SET Clinic, click here.

For more information on the Stand Down, click here.

For information regarding the upcoming Stand Down in Colorado Springs, click here.





