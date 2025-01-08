Help Hope COS keep our unhoused community warm - Donations needed for several warming shelters

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Not everyone has somewhere inside to go when temperatures drop. But one group is trying to make sure everyone has somewhere to go. Hope COS is working to keep people warm during freezing temperatures. They have two shelters open right now.

The group says they’re serving more than just meals in a warm room. Jesse Sandlin, Shelter Manager tells me "What better way to serve the community than be a part of it and so when people come here we make them feel welcome. You know we feed them throughout the day, comfort food, you know it’s not the best conditions, but we try to make it like family."

The shelter inside the Sanctuary Church can hold 120 people. The address is 1930 West Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City. Sandlin let me know about their second shelter at 5440 North Union (near Montebello). That space holds 40 people. Because of the storm, Sandlin says they are filling up fast. They’re working on opening up a third location.

Hope COS could use your help. They’re asking for breakfast food. Things like meats, eggs, syrup, dinner meats, clothing and blankets. You can drop off those items to either location. You can make monetary donations on their website.





