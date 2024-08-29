Graduates from the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind help renovate playground

COLORADO SPRINGS — Graduates from the Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind in Colorado Springs helped renovate the school's playground.

The renovation of the playground began with the Class of 2020 as part of a project to teach students to give back. Students eventually raised enough money to replace the entire park.

Graduates tell News5 they hope their efforts inspire students there now.

"...whenever they come interact with this playground, we want them to understand the love and dedication that we put in because at some point, it's going to be their turn to go into their community, and their community's going to be a playground of their own," said Jack Lambert, a 2020 graduate.

Students also contributed art to help with the design of the playground.





