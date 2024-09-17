Free family-fun. block party in Pueblo and everyone is invited! Hosted by The P.L.A.C.E.

PUEBLO, Colorado — Later tonight, one Pueblo organization is hoping to encourage neighbors and residents to get out and spend some time with one another. A part of Clemson Drive in Pueblo will be closed today from 4 to 7. It's between the Pueblo Academy for the Arts and the park. That's because the "P.L.A.C.E."- or Pueblo Legacy and Community Experiences is holding their semi-annual block party.

This event started four years ago when organizers noticed a problem... A lack of what they call community togetherness. So, they took matters into their own hands and started this block party. The free community event is happening this afternoon from four to seven in front of the Pueblo Academy of Arts. It's a chance to get out for an afternoon of family fun, while getting a chance to connect with over 60 different city resources, including education, emergency services, parks and rec, and more.

Valerie Harrington, a board member with the place, says this event is "Just what the community needed." Organizers say the entire community is invited to come out and enjoy the event. As far as food goes, I checked and there will be several food trucks, along with **free** pizza and t-shirts while supplies last!

There will be some storms moving through the area, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Also, be sure to download our First Alert 5 weather app to keep up with the very latest.





County Sheriff Plans To Appeal Suit Against Him To Colorado's Highest Court Years after the Huerfano County District Attorney sued the sheriff's office, at least 35 felony cases have been dismissed as the sheriff's office has not delivered evidence in a timely manner. Now the sheriff plans to fight the case and has another side of the story. 35 cases dismissed: Where justice stands as sheriff fights DA's lawsuit in Huerfano County