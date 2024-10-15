Free clothing, food, haircuts, and more for Veterans in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, with Mt. Carmel

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Tuesday, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center is hosting a free stand-down event at Weidner Field, downtown. This event is so popular, that organizers say they had to move the event to Weidner Field. It's an opportunity for homeless veterans to stock up on winter clothes, have some warm meals, and learn more about the services available to them.

Things kick off at nine am and should last until two pm. I'm told up to ten vets will be chosen for the transitional housing initiative, or THI. That's a program that helps vets find permanent housing and jobs.

Taking a closer look, last year organizers say they helped one hundred and twenty-six vets at the event. Plus, nine vets were chosen for THI. Of those, all but one found housing and jobs.

I talked with Robert McLaughlin, the executive director at Mt. Carmel. He is asking that the word get out about this event to make sure veterans get the help they deserve. "At this point, probably the most important thing is that nobody falls through the cracks so if there’s someone out there in need and there’s a caretaker or support person they bring that homeless veteran to this event."

The term stand down comes from World War Two when military members were told to stand down for rest and recovery after extended combat. There's no cost to attend today's stand-down event. For more information on how Mt. Carmel helps veterans throughout the year, visit their website.





