Fostering Hope: Colorado Charity Transforms Lives of Children and Families

COLORADO SPRINGS — A few weeks ago, we spoke with Hope & Home, a charity here in Colorado Springs that helps foster families in our community.

Now, News5 talked with those families about foster care and their journeys.

The Hope & Home charity helps support foster children here in our area until it's safe for them to return home or until they find a new home.

"Hope and Home takes care of the entire foster family—foster parents, your kids, bio kids, adopted kids—and that treatment, that excellence flows through and goes beyond just the foster kids in Hope and Home families," says Chris, a Hope & Home foster parent.

His wife, Brianna tells us Hope & Home connects them with other foster families and supports them when things get tough.

"It's not for the faint of heart, and so having that community and those people around you is one of the things I love about Hope and Home—the focus on community."

We also spoke with the Cameron family, who are fostering four children through the charity. Bill Cameron says he wants his foster kids to experience true hope.

"Hopefully, they get what it feels like to be loved, to feel safe—because they don't always get that, you know. If they go home or if they go to different family members or other homes, they've always, at least for part of their lives, felt what it was like to be loved and to feel safe. They might not remember us if they're young, but hopefully, they remember that feeling and know that they're important."

So far, more than 4,000 children have been placed with Hope & Home families.

