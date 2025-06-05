Experts Warn of “100 Deadliest Days” for Teen Drivers as Summer Begins

COLORADO SPRINGS — As students kick off summer break with road trips, hangouts, and newfound freedom, safety officials are warning parents and teens alike: the stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day is statistically the most dangerous time of year for teen drivers.

Traffic safety experts have dubbed this period the “100 Deadliest Days,” citing a consistent and troubling rise in fatal crashes involving teen drivers.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 2,100 teens are involved in deadly crashes each year — with fatalities increasing by more than 20% during the summer months. That equates to an average of seven teen lives lost every day.

In response, the National Road Safety Foundation has partnered with over two dozen organizations, including Impact Teen Drivers, to flip the narrative — aiming to make this the “100 Safest Days” instead.

The nationwide campaign is designed to educate young drivers and their families about the leading causes of teen crashes: distracted driving, speeding, lack of seatbelt use, and impaired driving.

“We’re the number one influencer of our teens’ driving attitudes and behaviors,” said Kelly Browning, Executive Director of Impact Teen Drivers. “If we’re speeding, drinking a latte, and juggling our phone while driving, we can’t be surprised when our teens do the same.”

The campaign’s outreach includes educational resources for parents, peer-to-peer messaging in schools, social media awareness pushes, and state-specific guidance on teen driving laws.

In Colorado, Browning reminds families that graduated driver licensing laws prohibit teens under 18 from having passengers under 21 for the first six months of driving — and limit them to one such passenger for the following six months.

The hope is that with awareness and proactive action from families, communities, and schools, this summer can be one of safety, not sorrow.

