Community Gather to Help Local Children

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you saw the motorcycle brigade on I-25, it’s to help children in our community. News5’s Piper Vaughn went to the event to talk to people about the impact.

Donna Rae Smith shares her emotions for the kiddos who will be able to have toys under their Christmas trees this year.

For her, it’s personal—at one point in time, she was worried about giving her own children a Christmas.

“Christmas Eve night, at 7 o’clock, I get a knock on my front door, and it was the Deputy. He said, ‘I have something for you.’ But he said, ‘It needs to be after your children go to bed.’ And he brought in a Christmas tree, decorations, and wrapping paper, and he sat in my living room that night helping me decorate the tree and wrap the presents so when my kids got up Christmas morning, they knew Santa Claus came to visit," she said.

Doug Stephens gave up his Sunday to be here. He tells us the importance of the motorcycles joining together to help those in need.

“There's, you know, the chance to give back to the community and give back to the kids and the families that don't have the opportunity to do that. That's what we're here for.”

