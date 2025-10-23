Colorado Springs restaurant offers free meals to federal workers during government shutdown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A downtown Colorado Springs restaurant is offering free meals to federal employees and their families affected by the government shutdown.

Poor Richard's announced in a news release on Thursday that it will provide free meals and drinks to government workers who show their federal ID at the register. The offer allows eligible individuals to eat for free once per week.

The program includes families of employees who have been furloughed, dismissed, or are working without pay during the shutdown.

The free meal program begins Friday at 11 a.m. and will continue until the government shutdown ends.

Poor Richard's is owned and operated by longtime community pillar Richard Skorman. Skorman has a long-running history of caring and watching out for the Colorado Springs community, through community cleanups and other initiatives like his yearly tradition of being the downtown Parking Meter Elf during the holiday shopping season.

Watch Richard Skorman, the Parking Elf return

Co-owners Richard Skorman and Patricia Seator stated, “We just want to help our dedicated, local federal employees when they and their families need it most.”

If you want to help Poor Richard's in their efforts, they say you can chip in by adding any contribution you might like when placing an order with the store or any of the other Poor Richard's businesses in downtown Colorado Springs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and parts of it been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.