Colorado recognizes families for National Foster Care Month, one in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — According to the Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS), eight children enter foster care everyday in Colorado, on average.

As of May 1, 2025, 3,407 children were living with "Colorado’s 2,034 certified kinship and foster families."

To celebrate National Foster Care Month, CDHS is recognizing five foster families around Colorado.

“When families step up, it means children and youth have a chance to feel safe and supported in a loving home."



“These families don’t just care for kids — they actively help reduce trauma and, whenever possible, help prepare children to reunite with their biological families. That kind of commitment changes lives.” Joe Homlar, director of the Division of Child Welfare for CDHS

One family recognized is the Duran family from Pueblo.

Colorado Department of Human Services

According to CDHS, Denise and Eppie Duran work with teenage boys and "enjoy mentoring and doing activities with them, such as fishing, camping, and going to the movies."

They're able to achieve this with help from their children and grandchildren.

Eppie spent years "guiding and mentoring young men as a foster parent, boxing coach, and corrections officer." He's now retired.

They make it a priority to stay in close communication with the teens' biological family and keep in touch with them when the young men no longer need the support.

The four other families are listed below:



Dee and Rick Lockhart from Hugo

Braggston Morris from Aurora

Kristen and Luis Perales from Greeley

Cindy and Rod Troyer from Greeley

CDHS encourages anyone interested in becoming a foster parent to explore the requirements and qualifications on their website.

“For children and youth who need a place to stay temporarily, fostering strengthens families and communities, and provides children and youth a safe and loving home while working toward a successful reunification with their families."



“Families of diverse backgrounds and situations are always needed as we work with our communities to find homes that support the many needs of our youth.” Tres Newport, deputy director of the Office of Children, Youth and Families at CDHS





More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for There's more work happening along the I-25 Gap and it seems unusual. More work happening along the I-25 Gap, what it's for