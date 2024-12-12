Coloradans showed up in force for Colorado Gives Day donating over 50 million dollars

COLORADO — The numbers are back and it shows a strong showing from generous Coloradans this past Tuesday for Colorado Gives Day.

The Colorado Gives Foundation announced that a total of $54.6 million dollars was raised Tuesday through 245,790 donations that came in.

Colorado Gives Day is one of the nation's largest single-day donation campaigns that benefit more than 4,500 local nonprofits. For many

of these organizations, Colorado Gives Day is the largest fundraiser event organizations will see this year.

This year, according to the Colorado Gives Foundation, 800 new nonprofits participated in the campaign, and 94,712 individuals donated. The most common donation amount was around $100.

Since the beginning of Colorado Gives Day back in 2010, more than $523 million has been raised for local nonprofits. I have reached out to the Colorado Gives Day Foundation to find out a little more about when and how those funds are distributed to nonprofits and will update this article once that information is shared.

WATCH: How The Salvation Army Helped a Navy Veteran Rebuild His Life

For many the donation you make may go unseen, but just because it is unseen does not mean it is not impact. News5 recently asked you all to highlight some of the local nonprofits that change lives in our community, through this we were connected with Robin Bullock, a local Navy Veteran who just a few years ago was homeless.

Without programs like Colorado Gives Day and the Red Kettle Campaign, he would not have the stability he does today. You can watch his story above.

