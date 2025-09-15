Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cañon City food drive aims to fight hunger, support neighbors

CAÑON CITY — A community food drive is underway this week in Cañon City, with one simple mission: to make sure no one in the community goes hungry.

Republic Services is continuing its annual tradition of hosting the drive and is inviting residents to pitch in. Donations can be dropped off through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. at 645 McDaniel Boulevard.

Organizers say the items needed most are nonperishable foods such as canned goods, boxed meals, dried pasta and rice. Unopened personal hygiene products — including soap, shampoo and toothpaste — are also in high demand.

“Come support your local community,” said Doug Hicks, the city’s operations supervisor. “It will definitely improve a lot of morale, we hope, across the entire city.”

Once the food drive ends, Republic Services will deliver the donations to local food banks. From there, the supplies will be distributed to families, children and individuals struggling with hunger.

Community members can donate through the end of the week to help support their neighbors in need.

