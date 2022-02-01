This Clever Calendar Lets You Solve A Puzzle Every Day Of The Year

We have a brain teaser for all you puzzle lovers out there. What if there were a jigsaw puzzle that used one set of pieces and a single board, but had 365 different solutions? Does that sound impossible? We thought so, too, until we saw a new product online that has us not only scratching our heads but also eager to give it a try.

The Daily Calendar Puzzle is sold by Filmmings.com and offers a unique spin on the popular puzzle craze. The Daily Calendar Puzzle comes with eight pieces and a board designed for the calendar year (months, date and day). Each day, the puzzle challenges the player to find the solution for the specific day and date.

Puzzles and brain teasers continue to be popular pastimes for people, so we think this is a great idea. With the current Wordle craze sweeping through our social media timelines and the hidden object challenges we love to share on Facebook, puzzles are a fun way to engage our minds and keep us entertained.

The Daily Puzzle gives players something different to solve every day yet has the hands-on, analog feel missing from online games. It may sound like a simple concept, but the creators warn finding a new solution each day won’t be a cinch.

“To say that all dates are easy to find would be a lie, but there is at least one solution for each,” according to the Daily Puzzle product description.

On the company’s Facebook page, you can see someone demonstrate how the puzzle works. As you can see, there are multiple solutions within one puzzle.

The puzzle costs $29.99, but you can get a 10% discount if you order two, a 15% discount for three and a 20% discount for four puzzles. You can choose from six different options including five acrylic colors (blue, light blue, light green, orange and pink) or an all-wooden puzzle.

Do you think you could solve a new puzzle each day? It sounds like a fun challenge to try!

