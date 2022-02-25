CAIC issues special avalanche advisory for all mountainous areas through Sunday

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) has issued a special avalanche advisory for all of the mountainous areas in Colorado through Sunday night.

The advisory began Thursday evening and is in effect until midnight Sunday.

Avalanche danger is rated as considerable in the Front Range, Sawatch Range, Vail and Summit County and Steamboat and Flat Tops zones, as of Thursday evening.

The snow this week has boosted the statewide snowpack back to 98% of median as of Thursday morning. Wolf Creek Ski Area received over four feet of fresh powder thanks to the storm.

