You Can Now Buy Cinnamon Toast Crunch Popcorn

Not many cereals have fans as passionate as Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans.

There are so many Cinnamon Toast Crunch fans, in fact, that General Mills has teamed up with other brands to offer goodies like Nestle’s Cinnamilk (flavored like the milk left over in your Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal bowl), cinnamon rolls from Pillsbury and Coffee Mate Cinnamon Toast Crunch creamer.

And now, Sam’s Club is offering another snack to help you get your Cinnamon Toast Crunch fix: popcorn! The new Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn is glazed with real Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust. The popcorn is only around for a limited time, but is in stores and available online for shipping. A 20-ounce bag is priced at $5.98.

You will need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the popcorn, but if you don’t have one, you can try making it yourself by picking up some Cinnadust seasoning, which is a blend of cinnamon and sugar with hints of vanilla and graham, just like you’d find on the cereal and popcorn.

The Cinnadust seasoning comes in a regular spice shaker container, so you can sprinkle it on anything, like popcorn, French toast or ice cream. The only difference when it comes to popcorn is that the pre-made popcorn at Sam’s Club also has a glazed coating, which you would not get if you’re just sprinkling the dust on regular popcorn.

If Cinnamon Toast Crunch isn’t one of your favorite treats, you can buy all kinds of sweet popcorn flavors. Candy Pop and Cookie Pop Popcorn flavors include Snickers, Oreo drizzled with creme filling, Twix and the latest, Peanut M&Ms.

If you prefer doughnuts to candy flavors, Krispy Kreme teamed up with Smartfood to create Krispy Kreme Original Glazed Doughnut popcorn. The air-popped popcorn is covered with Krispy Kreme glazed doughnut flavor and is available at major retailers nationwide in a 2-ounce bag for $1.99, a 7.75-ounce bag for $3.99 or an 18-ounce bag for $6.89.

Will you be trying the new Cinnamon Toast Crunch popcorn at Sam’s Club?

