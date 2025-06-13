Want free Chipotle? You’ll need to be tatted like a takeout bag

Chipotle is rolling out a buy-one-get-one free promotion Friday afternoon for customers who are “tatted like a Chipotle bag.”

The offer is available from 3 to 4 p.m. local time on June 13 at Chipotle restaurants nationwide. To qualify, customers must show off tattoos permanent, temporary or even drawn on — that resemble the doodle-style artwork featured on the burrito chain's takeout bags.

"We are honoring our bold superfans who have artwork reminiscent of the designs on Chipotle's takeout bags,” said Stephanie Perdue, vice president of brand marketing at Chipotle, in a statement.

Chipotle says the phrase “tatted like a Chipotle bag” gained traction after a 2019 championship football game halftime performance, when a singer’s body art drew comparisons online to the designs on Chipotle’s paper bags. The moment has since inspired fan art and social media trends.

The promotion is only available in person at participating locations during the one-hour window.

