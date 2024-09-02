Mountain Dew wants to pay for you to move to this time zone

Whether you're stopping by the gas station before a road trip or wandering the Hudson store at the airport, grabbing a beverage on a travel day is a must. And Mountain Dew wants to make that choice a little easier — and cheaper — but only if you're heading toward a certain time zone.

As part of its mission to help fans "live life to the fullest," the soda brand has adopted the Mountain Time Zone as its own, saying it's the first time a brand has ever "officially, unofficially" owned a time zone.

And now until Dec. 31, anyone who crosses into the time zone— whether by plane, train, automobile or on foot — can get a free 20-ounce Mountain Dew in any flavor, as long as they have previously registered with their email on WelcometoMTNTime.com.

RELATED STORY | Dr Pepper is now the second biggest soda brand, surpassing Pepsi

But let's say you really enjoyed your trip to the Mountain Time Zone and have decided to pack up and move there. Mountain Dew says it'll pay for the cost of your move plus give you free Mountain Dew for a year and branded outdoor gear, for five lucky winners.

So why the push to the Mountain Time Zone? The soda brand says those who live there are happier than the typical American, and as a brand "born in the great outdoors," they want to encourage more customers to visit and reward those who "take the leap" with a move.

"When it comes to Mountain Time, who wouldn't be happier in a time zone that is close to nature where the sights, sounds, and smells of the mountains clear your mind and help you boldly live free?" the brand said in a press release. "Mountain Dew is continuing to lean into its rich history of engaging with fans outdoors and encouraging all to gather with their crew and live life to the fullest."

RELATED STORY | FDA officially banning soda ingredient that's 'no longer considered safe'

If you've registered on WelcometoMTNTime.comand have entered the Mountain Time Zone, just revisit the website to claim your free Mountain Dew.

And if you want to cash in on the "Mountain Dew Hauls" moving deal, create a TikTok video explaining why you're hoping to move to the Mountain Time Zone and how you plan to "enjoy the outdoors with their crew" when you get there. Make sure to add #MountainDewHauls and #contest in the caption to enter.

Mountain Dew will then reimburse five people's moving fees for up to $10,000, alongside the other prizes. Full contest details can be found here.