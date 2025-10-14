Amazon to hire 250,000 workers for holiday season, matching last year’s target

Amazon announced plans to hire 250,000 people across the United States for the holiday season.

Despite concerns about tariffs and a slowing economy, Amazon’s hiring target matches last year’s.

"As we prepare for the busy holiday season, we look forward to welcoming 250,000 new teammates to our operations network," said Sandy Gordon, vice president of global operations at Amazon.

In September, the company announced a $1 billion investment to increase worker pay and lower health care costs.

Amazon, which employs about 1 million people in the U.S., said regular full- and part-time employees earn an average of $23 an hour with benefits, while seasonal workers make more than $19 an hour on average.

The company plans to post new job openings weekly from October through December. Those interested can sign up for local job alerts at amazon.com/localjobs.

Other major retailers, including Target and Walmart, have not said how many employees they plan to hire this holiday season. However, Target said it begins the process by offering additional hours to current workers before tapping its “On-Demand” team of about 43,000 employees who pick up shifts that fit their schedules.