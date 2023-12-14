Bull gets loose on train tracks at Newark Penn Station, near NYC

Stand clear of the — bull?

A bull got loose on the tracks of New Jersey’s Newark Penn Station, causing delays for passengers heading in and out of New York City.

New Jersey Transit reported delays of up to 45 minutes "due to police activity" at the Newark Penn and New York Penn stations. The announcement was posted to X around 11 a.m. Thursday, alongside a photograph of the bull.

Other local transit stations including PATH, Hoboken, and 33rd Street New York were cross-honoring rail passes amid the disruption.

The bull was captured safely by police, reports say.

Police responded to Frelinghuysen Avenue near Victoria Street in search of the animal, according to local station ABC 7. Multiple agencies eventually found the bull and cornered it inside a fenced lot near Newark Liberty International Airport.

Officials said the bull was tranquilized and will be transported to a local animal sanctuary, ABC 7 said.

No injuries were reported.

It is not clear where the bull came from.

