Broncos’ playoff hopes take a hit with drubbing in Detroit

DETROIT, Michigan — If the Broncos were to lose one of their final four games of the season, it was Saturday night in Detroit.

The Lions, after all, reside in the NFC and thus have less to do with tiebreakers when it comes to AFC playoff seeding.

Still, the loss dropped the Broncos’ playoff odds to 33%, according to the New York Times playoff calculator, which simulates tens of thousands of outcomes to arrive at its numbers.

For weeks, the magic number for Denver has appeared to be 10 wins. That remained the case Saturday night, before the lion’s share of the Week 15 games were resolved.

According to the simulator – which takes pure win-loss outcomes and doesn’t factor in the optics of a 42-17 drubbing – Denver still has greater than a 90% chance to make the playoffs if it wins its final three games and reaches 10 wins.

The good news for the Broncos is that all three of their remaining opponents are on backup quarterbacks, and two of the three are playing under interim head coaches. All three have losing records.

Here’s what the final three games look like:

Week 16: vs. Patriots (3-10)

Week 17: vs. Chargers (5-9)

Week 18: @ Raiders (6-8)