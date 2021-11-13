Broncos fans encouraged to wear masks indoors starting with Sunday's game

DENVER – The Denver Broncos are “strongly encouraging” fans to wear masks while indoors and on concourses starting Sunday with the Broncos matchup with Philadelphia.

The team said it is following the latest guidance from the city of Denver, which said Thursday while it was not mandating masks indoors again, they would be “strongly encouraged” indoors, especially for people who are not vaccinated. The team has so far not required masks this season.

The Broncos said they were encouraging fans to wear masks at least inside the Broncos Team Store, restrooms, concourses, elevators, Guest Services, and club and suite levels regardless of vaccination status.

“At this time, there is no vaccination or mask requirement for events in Denver, though vaccines are required for many people working in Denver and masks are strongly encouraged indoors, especially for those who are unvaccinated,” said Theresa Marchetta, a spokesperson for the Denver mayor’s office, in an email Thursday. “Many large indoor event centers, like Ball Arena, have their own vaccination and/or face covering requirements, and DDPHE is supportive of these requirements.”

The Broncos said the latest recommendation is in response to the rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across the state. Officials said this week they believe hospitalizations could top 2,000 in December, which would be the highest levels yet.

“While encouraging the community to do its part in keeping each other safe over the holidays, the Broncos will continue to seek guidance from public officials and health experts,” the Broncos said in a news release. “The team will adjust its policies based on the latest recommendations and in accordance with all league protocols.”