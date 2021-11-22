Broncos agree in principle on four-year extension for Sutton

DENVER — The Broncos moved quickly to secure another one of their top players to a long-term deal Monday, agreeing in principle on a four-year, $60 million contract with former Pro Bowl receiver Courtland Sutton, according to sources.

The deal includes an excess of $34.8 million guaranteed, making the team captain part of the core group moving forward.

Sutton returned from ACL surgery after playing only one game in 2020, catching 43 passes for 617 yards and two touchdowns this season.

General Manager George Paton has said that securing young players on second contracts would be a top priority. He has delivered since taking over in January, signing Justin Simmons, Shelby Harris, Tim Patrick (on Friday), and Sutton to extensions.

The primary question is who will throw the ball to Patrick, Sutton and Jerry Jeudy next season. Teddy Bridgewater has improved the position from last season, but has not shown enough to represent a longterm solution. The Broncos have cap flexibility and 11 draft picks to either acquire a veteran quarterback or move up for one in the draft.

Several players reacted positively in tweets to Sutton's new deal on Monday morning:

— "LETS GOOO!!! Can’t say how happy I am for you bro," said Simmons.

—"LFG!!!" said nose guard Mike Purcell.

—"Love to see it. Much deserved!" said safety Caden Sterns.

—"It's just the beginning." said Patrick in picture with Sutton.