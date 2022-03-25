Broncos add Billy Turner to right tackle mix

DENVER — No one can accuse the Broncos of being left out of the right tackle derby.

Looking to fortify their offensive line, if not create more position versatility, the Broncos added the new favorite to start at the position, agreeing to a one-year, $5 million deal with Billy Turner on Thursday night, according to a source,

If Turner's name sounds familiar, it should. He played three seasons for the Broncos from 2016-2018. He knows Denver well, including the new coaching staff. Turner spent the past three years with the Packers, and follows coach Nathaniel Hackett, his former offensive coordinator, and Jason Outten, Green Bay's tight ends boss, to the Mile High City.

Turner, 30, worked as a guard for the Broncos before transitioning outside in Green Bay. He started 27 games over the past two seasons at right tackle — his best position as a starter— and 43 overall in Green Bay, but became a casualty earlier this month, saving the team $3.36 million in salary cap space.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder knows the concepts of the outside zone running game and nuanced West Coast scheme Hackett will employ. It represents a shift for the Broncos offensive line, which will be led by new coach Butch Barry. The Broncos hosted Brandon Shell, a former teammate of Russell Wilson's in Seattle, for a visit this week. Ultimately, they chose Turner.

Turner joins the right tackle competition as the favorite. Calvin Anderson and Tom Compton are in the mix, and Compton also has experience at guard. Turner went to North Dakota State and began his pro career in Miami as a third-round pick. The Broncos claimed him off waivers from the Ravens, where he showed flashes in three seasons.

Turner signed a four-year, $28 million deal with Green Bay in 2019. He returns to Denver with enough money his contract to give him the inside track to the top of the depth chart.