Brennan Creek

Creek initially joined the Switchbacks on a 25-day contract before earning a deal through the remainder of the 2025 season.

He began his collegiate career at Western Michigan University from 2019 to 2021, making 45 appearances while recording five goals and 13 assists and earning All-MAC honors. Creek later transferred to the University of Kentucky, where he added 41 appearances and five assists across the 2022 and 2023 seasons. In 2024, he moved into the professional ranks with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro, tallying one goal and two assists in eight matches. He continued his development in 2025 with Asheville City SC, featuring in the U.S. Open Cup.

