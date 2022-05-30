Watch
Water rescue underway at Lake Pueblo

Parks and Wildlife Officers report capsized boat near North Shore marina
Posted at 9:52 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 23:52:56-04

PUEBLO, Colorado — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a boat overturned in Lake Pueblo Sunday evening near the North Shore Marina. Park Rangers found multiple people in the water when they arrived.

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway. The Public is being asked to avoid the area due to the heavy presence of first responders and rescue teams.

This a developing story. Check back with News 5 for updates as they become available.

