Water rescue underway at Lake Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colorado — Colorado Parks and Wildlife reports that a boat overturned in Lake Pueblo Sunday evening near the North Shore Marina. Park Rangers found multiple people in the water when they arrived.

Search and rescue efforts are currently underway. The Public is being asked to avoid the area due to the heavy presence of first responders and rescue teams.

This a developing story. Check back with News 5 for updates as they become available.

BREAKING: @COParksWildlife Rangers @LakePuebloSP responded to a call for help this evening for an overturned boat. Rangers found multiple people in the water. Search and rescue efforts are underway. Please avoid the North Shore Marina area due to heavy first responder response. — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) May 30, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.