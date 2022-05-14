Murder suspect leads CSPD on high speed chase in stolen police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is follow breaking news from the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

CSPD officials say someone was killed inside of an apartment complex near South Nevada and Arvada Street. When officers arrived they encountered the murder suspect. During that encounter shots were fired by an officer who investigators say was assaulted. That officer suffered minor injuries.

Then, investigators say the suspect stole one of the police cruisers and took off through the neighborhood and started a high speed chase on I-25. Investigators say the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles which disabled the stolen police vehicle on I-25 near S. Academy. CSPD officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

The major crash related to this incident is in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the South Academy exit. This is an area that will remain closed until investigators have cleared the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

The major accident on southbound I-25 north of South Academy exit is related to an officer involved shooting. Please avoid the area. Media: please stage at the Sam’s Club parking lot at 4385 Venetucci Blvd. PIO Newton is en route, ETA 50 min. — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) May 14, 2022

EPSO will be the lead investigative agency in this CSPD Officer Involved Shooting. Public Information Officer, LT Deb Mynatt en route. CSPD Sergeant Newton will provide the Public Safety brief. https://t.co/mbpap37wLq pic.twitter.com/IgjoN3CDuJ — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) May 14, 2022

