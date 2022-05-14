Watch
Murder suspect leads CSPD on high speed chase in stolen police cruiser

El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be the lead investigative agency in this CSPD Officer Involved Shooting
Investigators working on officer involved shooting and related crash on I-25
News5 Photographer Stephanie Hinojosa sent this picture from the scene above I-25 where investigators were diverting traffic near the South Academy exit. CSPD officials say this crash scene was related to an officer involved shooting.
Posted at 1:13 AM, May 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-14 04:08:24-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — News5 is follow breaking news from the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning.

CSPD officials say someone was killed inside of an apartment complex near South Nevada and Arvada Street. When officers arrived they encountered the murder suspect. During that encounter shots were fired by an officer who investigators say was assaulted. That officer suffered minor injuries.

Then, investigators say the suspect stole one of the police cruisers and took off through the neighborhood and started a high speed chase on I-25. Investigators say the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles which disabled the stolen police vehicle on I-25 near S. Academy. CSPD officers were then able to take the suspect into custody.

The major crash related to this incident is in the southbound lanes of I-25 near the South Academy exit. This is an area that will remain closed until investigators have cleared the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

