I-25 wrong way driver hits multiple cars, dies in crash, others expected to recover

Crash scene on I-25 between Woodmen and North Academy
Crash investigators spent the early hours of Sunday morning investigating a large scene along I-25 between Woodmen and North Academy where they say a wrong way driver hit multiple cars and ultimately died in a crash.
Posted at 8:02 AM, Aug 28, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS — Crash investigators spent the early hours of Sunday morning investigating a large scene along I-25 between Woodmen and North Academy where they say a wrong way driver hit multiple cars and ultimately died in a crash.

CSPD says other people involved in the crashes were treated for injuries and are expected to recover.

911 callers just before 2 a.m. reported seeing the wrong way driver who investigators say began driving the wrong way down I-25 in the northbound lanes starting at Briargate Parkway.

Both CSPD and Colorado State Patrol were on scene investigating. News5 is told the Major Crash Unit is now working this case.
