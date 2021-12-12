Watch
Breaking News and Alerts

Actions

Grass fire prompts evacuations at northside businesses

items.[0].image.alt
KOAA News5
Breaking News
Posted at 2:56 PM, Dec 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-12 16:56:47-05

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters were called to multiple grass fires along the I-25 corridor on the north side of the city Sunday afternoon. One of the largest fires was located on the east side of the interstate near the Interquest Parkway exist.

Firefighters evacuated hotels and businesses in the area while they worked to contain the flames.

The fire began at around 1:00 p.m. A containment line was established about an hour later. The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings for multiple counties in Southern Colorado Sunday due to the dry and windy conditions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards