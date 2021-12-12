Grass fire prompts evacuations at northside businesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters were called to multiple grass fires along the I-25 corridor on the north side of the city Sunday afternoon. One of the largest fires was located on the east side of the interstate near the Interquest Parkway exist.

#ColoradoSpringsFire CSFD and mutual aid depts working a large grass fire near eastside of I 25/ Interquest. Media staging North Side of Scheels. Evacuations ordered for the hotels and businesses in the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 12, 2021

Firefighters evacuated hotels and businesses in the area while they worked to contain the flames.

Huge brush fire by Interquest in Colorado Springs, spreading fast but crews there putting it out. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/zWm8YM7Xnx — Justin Jenkins 🌀 (@justinjenkins) December 12, 2021

The fire began at around 1:00 p.m. A containment line was established about an hour later. The National Weather Service issued red-flag warnings for multiple counties in Southern Colorado Sunday due to the dry and windy conditions.