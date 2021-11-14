Evacuations ordered as grass fire threatens homes in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — Colorado Springs firefighters are working to contain a fast-moving grass fire west of I-25 in Colorado Springs near Near King Street and Tonka Ave. People living along Friendship Lane have been ordered to evacuate as the flames pushed near those properties.

If you live in the area, expect to see Colorado Springs Police Department officers working to control traffic to assist with evacuations and with firefighter efforts. Everyone is advised to avoid the area.

The neighborhood impacted is just southwest of the intersection of W Fillmore St. and Mesa Rd on the west side of Colorado Springs. The fire appears to have quickly spread through a valley within the neighborhood.

As the situation is developing, CSFD is expected to provide an update at 3:30 p.m.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the fire danger for today is considered moderate with humidity at 32% and winds at 5 miles an hour or less.

The City of Colorado Springs is currently under a burn restriction order which took effect on September 13 and is in effect until rescinded.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of #Workinggrassfire off King St. and Tonka Ave. Evacuations have begun for structures off Friendship Ln. Please avoid the area if at all possible — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 14, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.