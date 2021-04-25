Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to house fire Sunday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs fire department responded to a house fire on Rockhurst Blvd. in Colorado Springs on Sunday morning.

The fire started in the garage and escalated to the attic. There’s fire damage in the garage and smoke damage throughout the house. Investigators believe the fire started in the home’s garage. Three vehicles were heavily damaged and the garage’s roof collapsed.

In this case, the Colorado Springs Fire Department says smoke detectors saved the lives of the two adults living in the home.

“It took us about an hour to fully extinguish the fire. We did call for a second alarm which brings a lot more firefighters so there was a total of 40 firefighters on the scene,” said Michael Smaldino, the Public Information Officer of the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Things have calmed down but some firefighters are going to stay on scene and monitor the hot spots remaining this morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

