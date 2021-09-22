Bradley Chubb will undergo surgery on right ankle

ENGLEWOOD -- Bradley Chubb tried rest and rehab on his right ankle, improving enough to make his debut last Sunday.

It lasted 19 plays, ending with Chubb slamming his hand into the grass then throwing his helmet in disgust on the sideline. That episode and subsequent conversations brought a new plan.

After discussions with trainers, doctors and noted foot specialist Robert Anderson, Chubb revealed he will have a bone spur removed in his ankle on Wednesday morning, the opposite one he had a procedure on in May.

A timetable for his return will not crystallize until after the surgery.

It can take anywhere from a few weeks to several months, though Chubb is determined to play this season when cleared.

"Not being there is going to be very frustrating. But I am going to push everything I can to get back to these games and hopefully it's sooner rather later," Chubb said in an interview released on Twitter by the team.

"My mindset is going to be to attack it 100 percent everyday. When this thing is healed up, I expect to see a whole new Bradley Chubb, a whole new animal, a whole new dawg. I feel like 2018 was my, like my, last full year healthy, and when I get done with this it's going to be 10 times that and I am really excited to see it come full circle."

Chubb made his first Pro Bowl last season, and he posted a career-high 12 sacks in 2018 as a rookie. The was the last full season Chubb and Von Miller played together because of injuries to both players. Chubb explained what happened Sunday that led to his new course of action.

During the Jaguars' two minute drill in the first half, Chubb attempted to turn the corner on his pass rush and it went downhill from there.

"I felt it just wasn't all the way there. I have been dealing with this bone spur in my ankle. It feels like a stab-type pain," Chubb said. "I did everything to manage it. I tried to do everything to get back on the field. The thing now is clean it up and be right back."

In May, Chubb underwent a procedure on his left ankle to remove bone spurs before training camp that led the team to ease him back into the fold. The bone spur in the right ankle surfaced in the final week of August, and it began bothering him more after the Rams game, leading him to miss the season opener.

With rest and limited reps not working, Chubb changed course.

The hope is the surgery alleviates the pain, but it will take some time for Chubb to regain his conditioning. Chubb clearly feels this team is turning the corner, and he wants to get healthy and make an impact this season, telling Denver7 he appreciated the well wishes on a quick recovery.

"This team is special, and I want to be part of something special," Chubb told the team website. "These past couple years haven't been going our way in the win column, and I feel like we're starting to change that.”

