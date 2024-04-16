Body of 4th construction worker recovered from Key Bridge collapse

Unified Command announced Monday evening that it has recovered the body of a fourth missing construction worker.

The name of the victim has not been released at the request of the family.

In a release, Unified Command wrote that the body was discovered on Sunday, trapped inside a vehicle.

The victim was positively identified as one of the missing construction workers earlier on Monday.

"As we mourn the lives lost and continue the recovery operation, we recognize each missing individual is someone's beloved family member," said Superintendent of the Maryland State Police Col. Roland Butler Jr.

This story was originally published by Amanda Engel at Scripps News Baltimore.

