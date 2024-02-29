Black photography duo encourages Black youth to embrace natural hair

Kahran and Regis began Creative Soul Photography as a passion project to work in the children’s fashion industry, but seeing a lack of diversity in terms of children with natural hair, they say they found their purpose.

"They would have their kids' hair straightened before they came in, because they thought that's what they needed to do to get their kid into the industry. And so we thought, at an early age, we’re teaching these kids that they're not good enough, that their hair is not acceptable," said Kahran.

Since then, the couple has produced many creative shoots, which has helped them gain a social media following ,and create two photo books.

"We were able to dive into more than just hair and fashion, it really delves into the stories behind each one of the kids," said Kahran.

Kids like Bakari, who shot with the couple several times now. His confidence continues to grow.

"When I saw what it was, I was like, wow, I'm gonna be wearing that? I was definitely surprised," Bakari said. "It's like I'm doing the 'Wakanda Forever' from 'Black Panther.' I was really like, is that even me? Because I actually looked very nice in those pictures."

His mom Kimberly says the pictures are a confidence booster for him.

"I love the fact that they are about positively highlighting melanated kids with their hair and letting them know that they're just as special," said Kimberly. "He also got to be in their HBCU photo shoot, which he loved that, and also be a soldier. And he got to do the 50th hip-hop tribute, which that was my favorite. And he was part of the group A Tribe Called Quest."

The couple has also been spreading the message of self-love, and it turns out many schools were hungry for the kinds of messages in their books.

"We've been visiting classrooms, and either doing hands-on activities with them, you know, for self-empowerment, or really just partnering and collaborating with educators on how they can use our books to teach about, you know, self-love and empowerment," said Kahran.

The couple completed an albinism-awareness campaign for children with albinism to also feel empowered.

"Journie was born with albinism. Albinism is a lack or no pigmentation in the hair, skin and eyes. And they, some of them come with vision impairment. We decided to put her in modeling so that can build her confidence and creative soul just blended right in with that," said Larcenia Muse, Journie's mom. "It lets people know that she is very confident, and she wants to carry that out as being a leader for the albinism community."

Kharan and Regis have come a long way from their passion, to what they now say is their mission.

"We really just serve as dream-makers for them. So that serves as a catalyst for us for what we do. Now I like to say that we are more than just photographers, you know, we really are an empowerment brand for Black youth," said Kahran.

"When everything comes off and makeup and the costumes, that confidence is still there. And that's how I know that we've done our job," said Regis.

