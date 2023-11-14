Bills' Damar Hamlin makes first tackle since on-field collapse

For the first time in nearly a year, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin made a tackle in a regular season NFL game. The tackle came late in the fourth quarter of the Bills' contest against the Broncos.

Hamlin tackled Broncos tight end Adam Trautman as Buffalo tried to hold on to a 22-21 lead. Unfortunately for Hamlin's Bills, the Broncos went on and scored a game-winning field goal to defeat Buffalo 24-22.

The last time Hamlin made a tackle during the regular season was on Jan. 2, when he brought down Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. After Hamlin and Higgins collided on the tackle, Hamlin got up briefly but then collapsed to the ground.

The incident required responders to provide CPR to Hamlin on the field after he went into cardiac arrest. Despite the incident, he was cleared in the offseason to return to football activities.

SEE MORE: More college football stadiums are selling alcohol to fans

Hamlin played all three preseason games for Buffalo when he made 10 total tackles.

For most of the regular season, Hamlin has not been included on the game day roster. Monday's game marked just the second time Hamlin dressed for a game.

Hamlin also dressed during the Bills' Week 4 matchup against Miami, when he played special teams.

His role with the Bills has diminished this season after he played in 15 games last year, making 82 total tackles.

Monday's game ended in wild fashion. Denver missed a field goal in the final seconds, but was given a second chance after Buffalo was called for having 12 men on defense. On a second attempt, Wil Lutz nailed a 36-yard attempt to win the game.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com