Bidens arrive in Colorado to tour Marshall Fire damage, meet with victims

DENVER – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in Colorado just after 2 p.m. Friday to tour the damage from the Marshall Fire and meet with victims.

The Bidens were joined on the flight back to Denver by Reps. Joe Neguse and Jason Crow and Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper. They were greeted on the tarmac by Gov. Jared Polis, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Senate President Leroy Garcia.

The group toured the damage from the Marshall Fire, which destroyed 1,091 homes and businesses and damaged another 179 a week ago during a hurricane-force wind event and amid extreme drought conditions, and spoke with people who are among thousands who lost their home.

Ahead of a tour of neighborhoods on foot, the president saw the devastation from the air in a helicopter tour with Bennet, Hickenlooper, Polis and Neguse.

The president and first lady were seen meeting with several families in front of their burnt-down homes in the Harper Lake are and with Louisville firefighters. He gave a long hug to a woman who had lost her home.

The president is also expected to discuss the federal aid available from FEMA after he approved a Major Disaster Declaration on Dec. 31, which freed up fire recovery funds for victims to get temporary housing, recover home repair costs and low-cost loans for uninsured property, among other things.

“We welcome a visit by the president to see firsthand the devastation that Boulder County has experienced,” Polis said of the president’s visit during a news conference Wednesday morning. “We look forward to conveying to the president the needs of the community both short-, medium- and long-term around housing and around rebuilding. And I think it’ll be valuable for him to see some of the impact firsthand.”

“I’m deeply grateful to President Biden and his Administration for authorizing a swift Disaster Declaration this past weekend to begin the flow of federal funds to our community, and I look forward to hosting him on the ground on Friday to share firsthand the powerful stories of Boulder County’s resilience and strength,” Neguse said in a statement earlier this week.

Both senators said in statements Friday they were grateful for the president’s visit and quick approval of federal assistance.

